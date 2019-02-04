 Live in Texas: Billy Bob's Texas 30th Anniversary CD set - KBEC 1390
Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. Starting the second month of the year with a double album! It’s Billy Bob’s Texas 30th Anniversary CD set.

Track Listing

Disc 1

  1.  Motorcycle Cowboy – Merle Haggard
  2. Backside Of Thirty – John Conlee
  3.  Dancehall Dreamer – Pat Green
  4.  Moscow Nights – Roy Clark
  5. Good Ol’ Men – Moe & Joe*
  6. Love Forever More – Janie Fricke
  7.  One For The Money – TG Sheppard*
  8. Yellow Rose Of Texas – Johnny Lee
  9. Single Again – Gary Stewart
  10. Long Way Home – Cross Canadian Ragweed
  11. When I Was A Young Man – David Allan Coe
  12. Pearl Snaps – Jason Boland & The Stragglers
  13.  100% Texan – Kevin Fowler
  14. Things Are Fixin’ To Get Real Good – Deryl Dodd
  15.  Fire & Smoke – Earl Thomas Conley

Disc 2

  1. Boogie Back To Texas – Asleep At The Wheel
  2. Broken Lady – The Gatlin Brothers
  3. She Don’t Love You – Jack Ingram
  4. Wine Into Water – T. Graham Brown
  5. Wildfire – Michael Martin Murphey
  6. Funny How Time Slips Away – Willie Nelson
  7. I Think About You – Collin Raye
  8. Lost & Found – Randy Rogers Band
  9. Would You Lay With Me – Tanya Tucker
  10. One Chord Song – Stoney LaRue
  11. More Love –Doug Stone
  12. Guts – Micky & The Motorcars
  13. Honky Tonk Attitude – Joe Diffie
  14. Red Headed Woman –Wade Bowen
  15. Don’t Let Go – Justin McBride

 

