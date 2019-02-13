Live in Texas: Billy Bob’s Texas 30th Anniversary CD set Disc 2

Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. Starting the second month of the year with a double album! It’s Billy Bob’s Texas 30th Anniversary CD set.
Disc 2
- Boogie Back To Texas – Asleep At The Wheel
- Broken Lady – The Gatlin Brothers
- She Don’t Love You – Jack Ingram
- Wine Into Water – T. Graham Brown
- Wildfire – Michael Martin Murphey
- Funny How Time Slips Away – Willie Nelson
- I Think About You – Collin Raye
- Lost & Found – Randy Rogers Band
- Would You Lay With Me – Tanya Tucker
- One Chord Song – Stoney LaRue
- More Love –Doug Stone
- Guts – Micky & The Motorcars
- Honky Tonk Attitude – Joe Diffie
- Red Headed Woman –Wade Bowen
- Don’t Let Go – Justin McBride