Live in Texas: Billy Bob’s Texas 30th Anniversary CD set Disc 2

Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. Starting the second month of the year with a double album! It’s Billy Bob’s Texas 30th Anniversary CD set.

Disc 2

  1. Boogie Back To Texas – Asleep At The Wheel
  2. Broken Lady – The Gatlin Brothers
  3. She Don’t Love You – Jack Ingram
  4. Wine Into Water – T. Graham Brown
  5. Wildfire – Michael Martin Murphey
  6. Funny How Time Slips Away – Willie Nelson
  7. I Think About You – Collin Raye
  8. Lost & Found – Randy Rogers Band
  9. Would You Lay With Me – Tanya Tucker
  10. One Chord Song – Stoney LaRue
  11. More Love –Doug Stone
  12. Guts – Micky & The Motorcars
  13. Honky Tonk Attitude – Joe Diffie
  14. Red Headed Woman –Wade Bowen
  15. Don’t Let Go – Justin McBride

