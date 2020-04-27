Live in Texas: Big Blues Extravagance – ACL 5-1-20

Doing something a bit different this week with Big Blues Extravaganza – The Best Of Austin City Limits.
Track Preview
- Travelin’ South – Albert Collins
- Rock Me Baby – Lightnin’ Hopkins
- Love Struck Baby – Stevie Ray Vaughan
- Six Strings Down – Jimmie Vaughan
- I’ve Never Found a Man to Love – Lavelle White
- Tell Everybody I Know – Keb’ Mo’
- Born In Louisiana – Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown
- Since I Fell for You – Dr. John
- Mary Had a Little Lamb – Buddy Guy
- Queen Bee – Taj Mahal
- Yellow Moon – Neville Brothers
- Big Road Blues – Rory Block
- Ain’t It Funny How Time Slips Away – W.C. Clark
- Night Life – B.B. King
- Leap of Faith – Delbert McClinton