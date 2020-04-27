 Live in Texas: Big Blues Extravagance - ACL 5-1-20 - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Big Blues Extravagance – ACL 5-1-20

Doing something a bit different this week with Big Blues Extravaganza – The Best Of Austin City Limits.

  1. Travelin’ South – Albert Collins
  2. Rock Me Baby – Lightnin’ Hopkins
  3. Love Struck Baby – Stevie Ray Vaughan
  4. Six Strings Down – Jimmie Vaughan
  5. I’ve Never Found a Man to Love – Lavelle White
  6. Tell Everybody I Know – Keb’ Mo’
  7. Born In Louisiana – Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown
  8. Since I Fell for You – Dr. John
  9. Mary Had a Little Lamb – Buddy Guy
  10. Queen Bee – Taj Mahal
  11. Yellow Moon – Neville Brothers
  12. Big Road Blues – Rory Block
  13. Ain’t It Funny How Time Slips Away – W.C. Clark
  14. Night Life – B.B. King
  15. Leap of Faith – Delbert McClinton

