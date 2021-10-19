Live in Texas: Best Of The Doobie Brothers – Live

Join us on Thursday, October 21st at 7 pm to hear this week’s Live In Texas album. This week’s Rawktober 2021’s third installment will be Best Of The Doobie Brothers – Live.
Track Listing
- Jesus Is Just Alright
- Rockin’ Down the Highway
- What a Fool Believes
- South City Midnight Lady
- The Doctor Tom
- Neal’s Fandango
- Minute by Minute
- China Grove
- Dependin’ on You
- Slack Key Sequel Rag
- Black Water
- Long Train Runnin’
- Listen to the Music
- Without You
Allmusic Review
The Best of the Doobie Brothers Live distills the 1996 double-disc set Rockin’ Down the Highway into a budget-priced single disc. Rockin’ Down the Highway was culled from three 1996 concerts, all of which featured all three of the band’s lead vocalists: Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, and Michael McDonald. Where that set contained a bunch of fan favorites, this pretty much concentrates on the hits (“Jesus Is Just Alright” through “What a Fool Believes” through “The Doctor”), adding “Without You,” which didn’t appear on the previous set. It’s a fairly entertaining nostalgia trip but it’s not essential. In fact, it’s hard to know who it’s for: hardcore fans will want the complete set, while casual fans will rather pick up a hits collection. Either way, this isn’t a bad listen, it’s just not very memorable.