Live In Texas: Best of Austin City Limits: Country Music’s Finest Hour 7 – 29 -21

This week, it’s Best of Austin City Limits: Country Music’s Finest Hour!

Track Listing

  1. Intro
  2. Silver Wings – Merle Haggard
  3. I Feel Lucky – Mary Chapin Carpenter / Don Schlitz
  4. Guitars, Cadillacs – Dwight Yoakam
  5. Baby, Now That I’ve Found You – John MacLeod / Tony Macaulay Alison Krauss
  6. What a Crying Shame – Kostas / Raul Malo The Mavericks
  7. The Blue Side of Town – Hank DeVito / Henry M. Devito / Paul Kennerley Patty Loveless
  8. He Stopped Loving Her Today – Bobby Braddock / Curly Putman George Jones
  9. Stand by Your Man – Billy Sherrill / Tammy Wynette
  10. Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain – Fred Rose Willie Nelson
  11. Mama He’s Crazy – Kenny O’Dell The Judds
  12. I’ve Always Been Crazy – Waylon Jennings
  13. Xxx’s and Ooo’s (An American Girl) – Matraca Berg / Alice Randall Trisha Yearwood
  14. Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Eddie Miller / W.S. Stevenson k.d. lang
  15. Texas – Charlie Daniels
  16. Boogie Back to Texas – Asleep at the Wheel

AllMusic Review by Thom Owens

From its inception in the mid-’70s until the late ’90s, Austin City Limits was the premier country music television show in America. What distinguished the show from its competition was its emphasis on performance — each show spotlights one or two artists, plus various guest artists who are allowed to play whatever they want. The result was a series of freewheeling, eclectic, and passionate music shows unlike any other. The Best of Austin City Limits: Country Music’s Finest Hour collects 16 highlights from the show’s long, illustrious history and, as expected, some of the biggest name in country music are involved. From Merle Haggard (“Silver Wings,” 1978) and George Jones (“He Stopped Loving Her Today,” 1985) to Asleep at the Wheel (“Boogie Back to Texas,” 1987) and Alison Krauss (“Baby, Now That I’ve Found You,” 1995), the album has a wide selection of first-rate artists and stellar performances that hint at the rich legacy of the show. In fact, if there’s anything wrong with the disc, is the fact that it feels incomplete, even though it includes such luminaries as Willie NelsonTammy WynetteWaylon Jenningsk.d. langMary Chapin CarpenterDwight Yoakamthe Mavericksthe JuddsCharlie Daniels, and Patty Loveless. There’s no fault with any of these selections, indeed, but after the disc is finished, you’re waiting for the sequel.

