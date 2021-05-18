Live in Texas: Asleep At The Wheel – Live From Austin

This week’s album will be Asleep At The Wheel – Live From Austin.
- Black and White Rag – Ray Benson
- Miles and Miles of Texas – Diane Johnston
- Boot Scoot Boogie – Ronnie Dunn
- You Don’t Know Me – Eddy Arnold / Cindy Walker
- Hot Rod Lincoln
- Boogie Back to Texas – Ray Benson
- The House of Blue Lights – Don Raye / Freddie Slack
- Fat Boy Rag – Bob Wills
- Get Your Kicks (On Route 66) – Bobby Troup
- Corrine, Corrina – Ray Benson
- Blues for Dixie
- Roly Poly – Fred Rose
- Misery – Tommy Duncan / Billie “Tiny” Moore / Bob Wills
- Sugar Moon – Cindy Walker / Bob Wills
AllMusic Review by Thom Jurek
What more can you ask for? Asleep at the Wheel playing on Austin City Limits running through a smoking program of rocking, strolling Western swing tunes — with special guests like Eldon Shamblin, Johnny Gimble, Leon Rausch, and Herb Remington no less. Asleep at the Wheel have performed on Austin City Limits numerous times — including the very first broadcast program back in 1976 — but this show, recorded gorgeously from 1992, is special. The bandmembers are so relaxed, open, and in the groove here that this stands out among their live recordings. It’s true that the program is familiar, full of favorites and legendary swing tunes, though “Boot Scoot Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn is also here. Some of the standouts include “Roly Poly,” “Corrine, Corrina,” “Blues for Dixie,” and the closing read of the Cindy Walker/Bob Wills tune “Sugar Moon.”