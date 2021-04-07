 Live in Texas: April 8th: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: April 8th: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Live in Texas: April 8th: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Live at Billy Bob’s15 TracksRelease Date 4/27/1999Running Time: 62:37Style #BBT5003-2 This Pat Green live at Billy Bob’s CDwas released on Feb 5, 2002 on the Image Entertainment label. Pat Green, a homegrown talent, is clearly deserving of an audience outside of the Lone Star State. Rejecting the spit-and-polish of his Nashville contemporaries, Green is a gritty, rootsy performer with a knack for vividly compelling narratives. Live at Billy Bob’s CD contains a single disc with 15 songs.

 

Tracklist

  1. Me and Billy The Kid
  2. Take Me Out To The Dancehall
  3. Southbound 35
  4. Going Away
  5. Just Fine
  6. Here We Go
  7. Nightmare#2
  8. Bottle
  9. Down To The River
  10. Dancehall
  11. DreamerSongs
  12. About Texas
  13. 1-900 Lover
  14. If I Had AMillion
  15. George’s Bar

Video Preview

Check Also

Live in Texas: Willie Nelson – Live @ The Choctaw Event Center 2-18-21

Today’s Live In Texas is Willie Nelson – Live @ The Choctaw Event Center! Track …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved