Live in Texas: April 8th: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Live at Billy Bob’s15 TracksRelease Date 4/27/1999Running Time: 62:37Style #BBT5003-2 This Pat Green live at Billy Bob’s CDwas released on Feb 5, 2002 on the Image Entertainment label. Pat Green, a homegrown talent, is clearly deserving of an audience outside of the Lone Star State. Rejecting the spit-and-polish of his Nashville contemporaries, Green is a gritty, rootsy performer with a knack for vividly compelling narratives. Live at Billy Bob’s CD contains a single disc with 15 songs.
Tracklist
- Me and Billy The Kid
- Take Me Out To The Dancehall
- Southbound 35
- Going Away
- Just Fine
- Here We Go
- Nightmare#2
- Bottle
- Down To The River
- Dancehall
- DreamerSongs
- About Texas
- 1-900 Lover
- If I Had AMillion
- George’s Bar
