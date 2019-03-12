 Live in Texas: Aaron Watson - Live At The World's Biggest Rodeo Show. - KBEC 1390
Live in Texas: Aaron Watson – Live At The World’s Biggest Rodeo Show.

Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. This week’s album is Aaron Watson – Live At The World’s Biggest Rodeo Show.

Track Listing

  1. These Old Boots Have Roots
  2. Freight Train (Live)
  3. Real Good Time (Live)
  4. Raise Your Bottle (Live)
  5. That’s Why God Loves Cowboys (Live)
  6. That Look (Live)
  7. Outta Style (Live)
  8. Bluebonnets (Julia’s Song) [Live]
  9. They Don’t Make Em Like They Used To (Live)
  10. Fence Post (Live)
  11. Wildfire (Live)
  12. Getaway Truck (Live)
  13. July In Cheyenne (Song for Lane’s Momma)
  14. Higher Ground

 

