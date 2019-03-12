Live in Texas: Aaron Watson – Live At The World’s Biggest Rodeo Show.

Join us on Thursday, Date at 7pm. This week’s album is Aaron Watson – Live At The World’s Biggest Rodeo Show.
Track Listing
- These Old Boots Have Roots
- Freight Train (Live)
- Real Good Time (Live)
- Raise Your Bottle (Live)
- That’s Why God Loves Cowboys (Live)
- That Look (Live)
- Outta Style (Live)
- Bluebonnets (Julia’s Song) [Live]
- They Don’t Make Em Like They Used To (Live)
- Fence Post (Live)
- Wildfire (Live)
- Getaway Truck (Live)
- July In Cheyenne (Song for Lane’s Momma)
- Higher Ground