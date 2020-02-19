Live in Texas: Aaron Watson 2-20-20

This week we have Aaron Watson – Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Aaron Watson Live
- Love Makin’ Song
- Heyday Tonight
- Escept for Jessie
- Hearts Are Breaking Across Texas
- Rollercoaster Ride
- Angels and Outlaws
- San Angelo
- All American Country Girl
- Bob Willis Is Still The King
- Grandad, Paw Paw, John Pop and Mr Pete
- Barbed Wire Halo
- 3rd Gear & 17
- Wake Up & Smell the Coffee
- Unbelievably Beautiful
- Thanks for Freedom
- The Fighting Side of Me
- Lonely Lubbock Lights
- East Bound and Down
- Breaker Breaker One Nine
- Off the Record
- The Orphans of the Brazos Band
- Reckless