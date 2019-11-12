 Live in Texas: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Live In Texas / Live in Texas: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Live in Texas: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Join us on Thursday, November 14th  at 7 pm. This week we will be playing Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas!

Track Listing

  1. Me and Billy the Kid
  2. Take Me Out to a Dancehall
  3. Southbound 35
  4. Going Away
  5. Just Fine
  6. Here We Go
  7. Nightmare
  8. #2
  9. The Bottle
  10. Down to the River
  11. Dancehall Dreamer
  12. Songs About Texas
  13. 1-900 Lover
  14. If I Had a Million
  15. George’s Bar

AllMusic Review by Hank Small

While the first batch of Live at Billy Bob’s Texas releases focused primarily on established artists, the series’ greatest potential is as a launching pad for up-and-coming talent; an excellent case in point is singer/songwriter Pat Green, a homegrown talent clearly deserving of an audience outside of the Lone Star State. Rejecting the spit-and-polish of his Nashville contemporaries, Green is a gritty, rootsy performer with a knack for vividly compelling narratives; the opener, a cover of Joe Ely’s “Me and Billy the Kid,” is indicative of the kind of edgy, evocative style his own songs are shooting for.

Check Also

Live in Texas: Lynyrd Skynrd – Southern by the Grace of God: Lynrd Skynrd Tribute Tour 1987

Join us on Thursday, October 10th at 7 pm.  This week ‘Rocktober’ rolls along with …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved