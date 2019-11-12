Live in Texas: Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas

Join us on Thursday, November 14th at 7 pm. This week we will be playing Pat Green “Live” at Billy Bob’s Texas!
Track Listing
- Me and Billy the Kid
- Take Me Out to a Dancehall
- Southbound 35
- Going Away
- Just Fine
- Here We Go
- Nightmare
- #2
- The Bottle
- Down to the River
- Dancehall Dreamer
- Songs About Texas
- 1-900 Lover
- If I Had a Million
- George’s Bar
AllMusic Review by Hank Small
While the first batch of Live at Billy Bob’s Texas releases focused primarily on established artists, the series’ greatest potential is as a launching pad for up-and-coming talent; an excellent case in point is singer/songwriter Pat Green, a homegrown talent clearly deserving of an audience outside of the Lone Star State. Rejecting the spit-and-polish of his Nashville contemporaries, Green is a gritty, rootsy performer with a knack for vividly compelling narratives; the opener, a cover of Joe Ely’s “Me and Billy the Kid,” is indicative of the kind of edgy, evocative style his own songs are shooting for.