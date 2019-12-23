Live in Texas: 2019 Retrospective/Holiday Hangover

Join us on Thursday, December 26th at 7 pm. This week we will be playing ‘2019 Retrospective/Holiday Hangover’ show.
Track Listing
1. Rolling Stones – Far Away Eyes (Some Girls: Live In Texas ’78)
2. Jerry Jeff Walker – Up Against The Wall, Redneck Mother (Viva Terlingua)
3. Glen Campbell – Galveston (Live at the Royal Festival Hall)
4. Earl Thomas Conley – Fire & Smoke (Live at Billy Bob’s)
5. Steve Earle – Guitar Town (Live From Austin 1986)
6. Highwaymen – I’ve Always Been Crazy (Highwaymen Live: American Outlaws)
7. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Vince Gill – Tennessee Stud (NGDB and Friends Celebrating 50 Years)
8. Janie Fricke – Let’s Stop Talking About It (Live at Billy Bob’s)
9. Roy Orbison – Oh, Pretty Woman (Live at Austin 1982)
10. ZZ Top – Cheap Sunglasses (Live In Germany 1980)
11. Johnny Cash – 25 Minutes To Go (At Folsom Prison)
12. Townes Van Zandt – Dead Flowers (Roadsongs