KBEC’s Live Auction

Tune in to KBEC this Saturday, August 10th at 8am to bid on some great, locally-donated, services and merchandise!

This year we have a special vacation getaway package available! Here are the details:

THE GREEN IGUANA HOTEL

Located right in the heart of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, The Green Iguana Hotel remains one the Island’s best kept secrets. Small, quaint and centrally located, The Green Iguana offers top off the line quality and easy access to St. Thomas’ many attractions and inter-island transportation. A quick stroll through the picturesque streets takes quest to historic downtown Charlotte Amalie, filled with Caribbean inspired shops and cafes.

The Green Iguana Hotel represents the best of both worlds for vacation travelers. Guest can enjoy the natural beauty of the Caribbean Islands from the secluded comfort in their hotel room and The Green Iguana’s private gardens while remaining close to the amenities and attractions of St. Thomas. Not only is downtown Charlotte Amalie within walking distance, but the airport and beautiful Magen’s Bay are no further away than a ten-minute taxi ride.

Blooming flamboyant trees, flowering hibiscus bushes, and the hotels ever present reptilian namesakes surround this tropical haven, snuggled into the top of Blackbeard’s Hill. Our managers will meet your flight at the airport and take you back to your room at the hotel. They are also available for recommendations for restaurants, activities and excursions.

Six-night stay for two in one room. Does not include air fare.

Contact Doug Hunt, Access Self Storage

Here is a list of some of the companies that have donated!