Hour of Hope: Tulipalooza

Tune in to KBEC on Saturday March 20th and Saturday March 27th at 2pm to hear a special 2-part Hour of Hope on Tulipalooza! Our special guests will be Micheal Poston and Rosie Reichenstein, marketing director for Daymark.

About Tulipalooza

Tulipalooza, presented by Poston Gardens, is a spring festival and fundraiser for the whole family. Join us March 19–28 for the debut of this spectacular event, celebrating the natural beauty of tulips while growing hope in our community.

Held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, this fabulous 10-day festival features 250,000 blooming tulips, imported from Holland and planted by Dutch farmers. You’ll also find a u-pick-em field so you can bring the gorgeous color home with you.

But Tulipalooza is about more than just flowers. Come enjoy the best in live music performances, local vendors, sponsor tents and food trucks—all while helping to raise funds for 12 leading North Texas charities.

