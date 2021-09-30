 Gulf Coast Cowboy - September 30th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Gulf Coast Cowboy – September 30th, 2021

Best of Gulf Coast Cowboy

We visit the 9-30-2020 show and re-broadcast all the fun, beach and sand filled memories of a show gone by. Enjoy the reminiscing to a year ago.

Courtesy of https://flic.kr/p/PYdQ5d

Beach Time

The time has come to put our toes in the sand, sit our lawn chair at the tidal break and sip on a cold adult beverage until the sun goes down. It’s time for a major beach break in life. Let us take you there Wednesday night at 7PM CDT.

Track Listing

  1. Better on a Beach – Aubrey Wollett
  2. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  3. Boats, Beaches, Bikinis and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
  4. Beachology – Blue Jay Pattern
  5. Sand Castles – Bob Karwin
  6. Island Song – Ray Boone
  7. Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch
  8. Dance with Me Down by The Sea – Beth Travers
  9. Corona Drinking Dreamer – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  10. Belle of the Beach – Cabana Dogs
  11. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  12. Come As You Are Beach Bar – Keith Sykes
  13. Toes – Zac Brown Band

Video Preview

