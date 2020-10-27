Gulf Coast Cowboy: October 28, 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker WAS country music. He could be downright ornery when you saw him in concert. You scream a song to play and he’d quickly scream back it was his (obscenity) show and he’d play what he wanted you to hear. But the audience would even get louder and prouder as he took you the many musical journeys. We celebrate his life Wednesday, October 28th at 7pm on KBEC and ask you to sit back and just soak it all up one more time. RIP JJW.

Track Listing

Come Away to Belize With Me What I Like About Texas (w/ Gary P Nunn) Railroad Lady (w/ Jimmy Buffett) Barefootin’ Sloop John B Keep Texas Beautiful Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits London Homesick Blues (Live) Sea Cruise Medley: Sea Cruise, Johnny B. Goode, Peggy Sue Northeast Texas Women Up Against the Wall, Red Neck Mr. Bojangles

Video Previews