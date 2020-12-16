Gulf Coast Cowboy: December 16th, 2020

Let’s see what the Current Holds

We need to figure out what is rolling in on the waves. Each day the waves hit the beach. Each day we watch the foam, the water and all the other stuff the water brings onto our beaches. We could spend hours watching each wave crash along the coast but why waste that time when we could be listening to music, celebrating life and simply enjoying the time on the beach. The current holds our future but let’s spend an hour wondering about nothing. Tune in Wednesday night 7Pm CDT and send the requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Where the Current Takes Me – Mike McEnery and the Jumbo Shrimp Band Beach in Heaven – The Detentions Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Overstreet No Working During Drinkin’ Hours – Donny Brewer Staycation – Double Dee The Island Song – Marshall Chapman I’ve Got a Maragarita with My Name On It – Jonas Lorence Watersongs – MJ Wicker Sail On – Don Middlebrook One Day At a Time – Parrot Island Band If I Were a Boat – Percy Abell Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers

