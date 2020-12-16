 Gulf Coast Cowboy: December 16th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / Gulf Coast Cowboy: December 16th, 2020

Gulf Coast Cowboy: December 16th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/dWBoLW

Let’s see what the Current Holds

We need to figure out what is rolling in on the waves. Each day the waves hit the beach. Each day we watch the foam, the water and all the other stuff the water brings onto our beaches. We could spend hours watching each wave crash along the coast but why waste that time when we could be listening to music, celebrating life and simply enjoying the time on the beach. The current holds our future but let’s spend an hour wondering about nothing. Tune in Wednesday night 7Pm CDT and send the requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Where the Current Takes Me – Mike McEnery and the Jumbo Shrimp Band
  2. Beach in Heaven – The Detentions
  3. Fruitcakes – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Makes Me Want a Beach – Paul Overstreet
  5. No Working During Drinkin’ Hours – Donny Brewer
  6. Staycation – Double Dee
  7. The Island Song – Marshall Chapman
  8. I’ve Got a Maragarita with My Name On It – Jonas Lorence
  9. Watersongs – MJ Wicker
  10. Sail On – Don Middlebrook
  11. One Day At a Time – Parrot Island Band
  12. If I Were a Boat – Percy Abell
  13. Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: November 18th, 2020

  Moving on toward New dreams Sometimes it’s just time to move on from the …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved