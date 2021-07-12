GCC: Wednesday July13th, 2021

Enough songs to enjoy the sun, sand and slipping away

Picking the weekly playlist for the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour is one of the easier jobs running a radio station. You go through the ITUNES list, figure out what you haven’t played in a while, what’s new and what’s requested from your great fan base. Then you try and weave them into a theme of some sorts. The fun part is you can talk almost any playlist and find some commonality. The joy is delivering all of this to you each Wednesday evening. Let us know what you think of the list. Drop us a line at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Playlist

A Pirate Looks At Forty – Roger Creager Island Town – Tory Powers Meet Me in Margaritaville – Ron Bell Carry Me Home – Sand Dollar Rodeo Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Tropical Depression – Jonas Lorence Let’s Talk Dirty in Hawaiin – Jonathan Edwards Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd The Surfer Girl – Sunny Jim Back to Belize – Swim Skinny Maybe Mexico – Jerry Jeff Walker Beachaholic – Jeff and the Camaros

Video Playlist