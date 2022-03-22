 Gulf Coast Cowboy: March 22nd 2022 - KBEC 1390
It’s Been Real and It’s Been Fun

https://flic.kr/p/QB927

Thank you all for the great requests over the past 10 years. The wave rides have been remarkable, the laughs and memories burned into the human cortex. You have made the show!

 

Track Listing

  1. A Pirate Looks At 40 – Don Middlebrook
  2. Somewhere Headed South – Hugo Duarte
  3. Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
  4. Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  5. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  6. My Kinda Day On Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
  7. Jose Can You See – Latitude
  8. Pontoon – Little Big Town

Video Preview

