GCC: September 9th, 2020

Let’s go Fishin’ Gulf Coast Cowboy Style

When your blessed with a 4 day work week why not sneak in an extra bit of time on the local waterways. Let’s take the party to the lake and find the best fishing hole we can. Come join us Wednesday night as we celebrate “hump day”, head to the bait shop and kick it back with our fishing poles and favorite songs.

Track Listing

Fishin’ On Credit – The Detentions Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band Fish – Craig Campbell Fishin’ In the Darkj – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Let’s Go Fishin’ – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band Goin’ Fishing – David Walburn Just Fishin’ – Trace Adkins Big Fish and Ice Cold Beer – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Guitars and Fishing Poles – Steven Youngblood Cold Beer and a Fishin’ Pole – Trent William Bad Day of Fishin’ – Billy Currington Ice Fishing – Jeff Foxworthy

Video Preview