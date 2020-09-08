 GCC: September 9th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: September 9th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/25kWVdM Fishing Platform

Let’s go Fishin’ Gulf Coast Cowboy Style

When your blessed with a 4 day work week why not sneak in an extra bit of time on the local waterways.  Let’s take the party to the lake and find the best fishing hole we can. Come join us Wednesday night as we celebrate “hump day”, head to the bait shop and kick it back with our fishing poles and favorite songs.

Track Listing

  1. Fishin’ On Credit – The Detentions
  2. Girl With A Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
  3. My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band
  4. Fish – Craig Campbell
  5. Fishin’ In the Darkj – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  6. Let’s Go Fishin’ – Jimmy Parrish & The Ocean Waves Band
  7. Goin’ Fishing – David Walburn
  8. Just Fishin’ – Trace Adkins
  9. Big Fish and Ice Cold Beer – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  10. Guitars and Fishing Poles – Steven Youngblood
  11. Cold Beer and a Fishin’ Pole – Trent William
  12. Bad Day of Fishin’ – Billy Currington
  13. Ice Fishing – Jeff Foxworthy

Video Preview

