GCC: September 4th, 2019

Working for 4 Days and Loving it.

Who doesn’t love the 4 day work week? Heck, we’d vote for 3 days and call it a long weekend every week. Not sure the bosses would like our new schedule but hey we could have one good long party weekend. Coming off the Labor Day Holiday we figured to give your mind a little more relaxation and time to recuperate back into the weekly grind. With all that being said, let’s celebrate another night of TropRock bliss and find our way into another sandbar or oceanfront condo.

Track Listing

Ain’t Too Hard to Please – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band Livin’ the Life – Brent Burns Everyone Has A Houseguest In Key West – Lenore Troia I Stole Jimmy Buffett’s TV Guide – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs Livin’ Loose – Boomer Blake Shoveling Sunshine – Coconut Radio Trop Rockin Man – Glen Mock & The Tropical Dreamers T.U.I. (Texting Under the Influence) – Greg Dillard Sell Your Stuff, Keep the Dog, & Live On an Island – Howard Livingston & the Mile Marker 24 Band So He Sails – Eric Stone Back to the Ocean – The Flip Flop Boys

Video Previews