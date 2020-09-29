GCC: September 30th, 2020

Beach Time

The time has come to put our toes in the sand, sit our lawn chair at the tidal break and sip on a cold adult beverage until the sun goes down. It’s time for a major beach break in life. Let us take you there Wednesday night at 7PM CDT.

Track Listing

Better on a Beach – Aubrey Wollett Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Boats, Beaches, Bikinis and Beer – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Beachology – Blue Jay Pattern Sand Castles – Bob Karwin Island Song – Ray Boone Corpus Christi Callin’ – Todd Fritsch Dance with Me Down by The Sea – Beth Travers Corona Drinking Dreamer – Jake and The Half Conched Band Belle of the Beach – Cabana Dogs Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Come As You Are Beach Bar – Keith Sykes Toes – Zac Brown Band

Video Preview