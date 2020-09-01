 GCC: September 2nd, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: September 2nd, 2020

R Is For Retirement – https://flic.kr/p/2iuJVSF

Thinking, Drinking and Dreaming about Retirement

Sometimes it takes a little drinking to get you thinking. Sometimes that thinking leads you to what to do once you kick off the work shoes and slip into the flip flops on a permanent  basis. Well to help you with that transition in life we put together a playlist focused on achieving the dream. Being a millionaire living on the ocean with only one care in the world. And that decision is to figure out what to order from the tiki bar.  Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm CDT and we’ll help you out with all these important decisions. Requests can always be sent to jphillips@kbec.com

Track Listing

  1. Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan
  2. Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  3. Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook
  4. Stuck in Key West Again – Homemade Wine
  5. My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward
  6. Cabo San Lucas – Toby Keith
  7. Mailbox Money – Jimmy Buffett
  8. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  9. Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee
  10. Overtime Play – Ty Thurman
  11. Retirement Song – Donny Brewer
  12. Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band
  13. Beach in Heaven – The Detentions

Video Preview

