GCC: September 2nd, 2020

Thinking, Drinking and Dreaming about Retirement

Sometimes it takes a little drinking to get you thinking. Sometimes that thinking leads you to what to do once you kick off the work shoes and slip into the flip flops on a permanent basis. Well to help you with that transition in life we put together a playlist focused on achieving the dream. Being a millionaire living on the ocean with only one care in the world. And that decision is to figure out what to order from the tiki bar. Tune in Wednesday night at 7pm CDT and we’ll help you out with all these important decisions. Requests can always be sent to jphillips@kbec.com

Track Listing

Sand Dollar Millionaire – Mark Mulligan Richest Man in the World – Dennis McCaughey and Tropical Soul Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook Stuck in Key West Again – Homemade Wine My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Cabo San Lucas – Toby Keith Mailbox Money – Jimmy Buffett Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee Overtime Play – Ty Thurman Retirement Song – Donny Brewer Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band Beach in Heaven – The Detentions

