GCC: September 23rd, 2020

Sometimes You Just Need to Think About Time

How much time do you spend reflecting about time? Wasting time is an art form. We can lay in the hammock with the eyes shut. We can sit on the beach with the dark shades and umbrella . We can listen to the radio and drift off into another world. For those of you who take the time to waste time with distinction, clarity and yet limited thought, this play list has been designed for you. Welcome to an hour of thinking about how to best waste more time.

Track Listing

Oceans of Time – Jimmy Buffett It’s Summertime – Cabana Dogs Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White Time Loves a Hero – (feat. Jimmy Buffett) Beach Time – J. Michael Laferty Island Time – Donny Brewer Five O’Clock Somewhere – Don Middlebrook and Living Soul Tropical Standard Time – The Boat Drunks Time Wounds All Heels – Brent Burns When It’s Beer Drinking Time in Texas – Mack Meadows It’s About Time – Mark Mulligan Time to Fly – Eric Stone Livin’ On Key West Time – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24

Video Preview