GCC: September 22nd, 2021

Just an eclectic Bunch of Trop Rock Songs
Nothing fancy about this group of songs, just a bunch of great Trop Rock songs to help you through the week and cruise onto the beaches or the back porch swimming holes.
Track Listing
- Beach Going Beer Drinkin Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh
- Bahama Village Nights – Jody Beggs
- Toes – Zac Brown Band
- Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
- Go Key West – Young Rebel Goombas
- John Cougar and Me – Rudy Cox
- Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
- Montego Bay – Robbie Bay
- More Palm Trees – Rick Steffen
- I Love This Town – Nanci Griffith & Jimmy Buffett
- Take A Vacation Day – Thom Shepherd
- If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
- If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean
- Coastal Cowboy – John Friday
Video Preview