 GCC: September 22nd, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: September 22nd, 2021

GCC: September 22nd, 2021

Just an eclectic Bunch of Trop Rock Songs

https://flic.kr/p/ekYQjp

Nothing fancy about this group of songs, just a bunch of great Trop Rock songs to help you through the week and cruise onto the beaches or the back porch swimming holes.

Track Listing

  1. Beach Going Beer Drinkin Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh
  2. Bahama Village Nights – Jody Beggs
  3. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  4. Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
  5. Go Key West – Young Rebel Goombas
  6. John Cougar and Me – Rudy Cox
  7. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  8. Montego Bay – Robbie Bay
  9. More Palm Trees – Rick Steffen
  10. I Love This Town – Nanci Griffith & Jimmy Buffett
  11. Take A Vacation Day – Thom Shepherd
  12. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett
  13. If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean
  14. Coastal Cowboy – John Friday

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: August 18, 2021

Sometimes it takes a song to bring clarity to your thought process. The playlist tonight …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved