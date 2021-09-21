GCC: September 22nd, 2021

Just an eclectic Bunch of Trop Rock Songs

Nothing fancy about this group of songs, just a bunch of great Trop Rock songs to help you through the week and cruise onto the beaches or the back porch swimming holes.

Track Listing

Beach Going Beer Drinkin Beautiful Day – Cindy Walsh Bahama Village Nights – Jody Beggs Toes – Zac Brown Band Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor Go Key West – Young Rebel Goombas John Cougar and Me – Rudy Cox Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Montego Bay – Robbie Bay More Palm Trees – Rick Steffen I Love This Town – Nanci Griffith & Jimmy Buffett Take A Vacation Day – Thom Shepherd If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett If Jimmy Buffett Ran the World – Leo Dean Coastal Cowboy – John Friday

Video Preview