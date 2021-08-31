GCC: September 1st, 2021

The Annual Road trip to the Beach show

Labor day is here and an awful lot of faithful Gulf Coast Cowboy fans will be heading to the Beach for one last soiree onto the sand. We want to help you get there with a playlist sure to make your trip a memorable one

Track List

Hot Hot Hot – Buster Poindexter and his Banshees of Blue Belle of the Beach – Cabana Dogs Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef SonOf a son of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett Why Don’t You Meet Me Down in Corpus – Gary P. Nunn Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett Key Largo – Bertie Higgins Somwewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Nothin’ but a Suntan – Mark Wills Peave Love and Sandy Feet – Mark Meadows Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Boats – Kenny Chensey It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – Aolan Jackson Beach Girl – Alan Wronko

Video Preview