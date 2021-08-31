 GCC: September 1st, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: September 1st, 2021

The Annual Road trip to the Beach show

Labor day is here and an awful lot of faithful Gulf Coast Cowboy fans will be heading to the Beach for one last soiree onto the sand. We want to help you get there with a playlist sure to make your trip a memorable one

Track List

  1. Hot Hot Hot – Buster Poindexter and his Banshees of Blue
  2. Belle of the Beach – Cabana Dogs
  3. Here on Galveston Bay – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  4. SonOf a son of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett
  5. Why Don’t You Meet Me Down in Corpus – Gary P. Nunn
  6. Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett
  7. Key Largo – Bertie Higgins
  8. Somwewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green
  9. Nothin’ but a Suntan – Mark Wills
  10. Peave Love and Sandy Feet – Mark Meadows
  11. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  12. Boats – Kenny Chensey
  13. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere – Aolan Jackson
  14. Beach Girl – Alan Wronko

