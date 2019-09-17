 GCC: September 17th, 2019 - KBEC 1390
GCC: September 17th, 2019

GCC: September 17th, 2019

Back in the Saddle Again

We start the Gulf Coast Cowboy show off with a  trip to Island Time. By the time we’re done with the show we hope we’ve convinced you that with one simple hour we can unwind your whole week and give you a reason to keep tuning in. The playlist was created to get back in the saddle and figure ways to unwind form all the time constraints found in normal everyday life. Stop reading this though and tune in at 7PM CDT and join the island “vibe”.

Track Listing

  1. Island Time – Kelly Brown
  2. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  3. I Am a Woman – Coley McCabe
  4. The Best Day – Keith Sykes
  5. Shark on the Sandbar – Peyton Monarch Band
  6. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  7. Not Enough Lime – Bob Durand
  8. Smooth Sailing-Draft – Sam Shupak
  9. Two Beaches – Cory Young
  10. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  11. Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Michael Laferty
  12. Beachoholic – Jeff and the Camaros
  13. Down In Mexico – Jerrod Niemann

Video Previews

