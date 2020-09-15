GCC: September 16th, 2020

Wanderings for The Nautically Inclined

Ever desire to sail the ocean blue? Well it helps to know where and how you are going to get to your destination. Hope the boat has GPS or learn to read the Nautical charts and figure out by sexton and compass. We who provide the intelligence for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show put all of our confidence in good old modern technology. Plug in the coordinates and follow the phone apps. If that doesn’t work crank up the tunes and look for the closest spit of land. We are going to the Ocean and heading to the beaches. Join the trip on Wednesday night 7pm CDT, sharp, come prepared for a voyage few have ever been willing to endure.

Track Listing

Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson Lucky Me – Jay Patten Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Better on a Beach – Aubrey Wollett Coconuts – Larry Joe Taylor Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire Live a Little, Get Wet a Lot – Living Soul and The Pearl Divers Can I Give It Up Yet – Loren Davidson Sunshine and Blues – Kristine Jackson Parrotheads In Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty With Apologies to Jim Morris – Danny Rosado

Video Preview