 GCC: September 15th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: September 15th, 2021

GCC: September 15th, 2021

https://flic.kr/p/2jaQu6h

Moving on up the Ladder of Life

Some people climb the corporate ladder, some climb the ladder to the roof, we climb the ladder over the sand dunes during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. The ladder of life is always headed upward as we figure out how to maximize the good times, minimize the work time and always celebrate life’s many adventures.  Kick back and enjoy the playlist. Join us Wednesday at 7pm for another Journey. Requests to jphillips@kbec.com

 

Track Listing

  1. Too Drunk to Meet Jimmy Buffett – Jesse Rice
  2. There’s an App for That – A1A
  3. Sandy Beaches – Delbert McClinton
  4. Richest Man in The World – Dennic McCaughey and Tropical Soul
  5. Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook
  6. Vineyard – Jackopierce
  7. Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas
  8. Time For a Change – Jake and The Half Conched Band
  9. Splendid Adventurer – James Sunny Jim White
  10. Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker
  11. Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell
  12. Callin’ in Gone – Jim Hoehn

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: August 11, 2021

We all know the guy who can never get rattled. Always under control. Never angry. …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved