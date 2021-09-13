GCC: September 15th, 2021

Moving on up the Ladder of Life

Some people climb the corporate ladder, some climb the ladder to the roof, we climb the ladder over the sand dunes during the Gulf Coast Cowboy hour. The ladder of life is always headed upward as we figure out how to maximize the good times, minimize the work time and always celebrate life’s many adventures. Kick back and enjoy the playlist. Join us Wednesday at 7pm for another Journey. Requests to jphillips@kbec.com

Track Listing

Too Drunk to Meet Jimmy Buffett – Jesse Rice There’s an App for That – A1A Sandy Beaches – Delbert McClinton Richest Man in The World – Dennic McCaughey and Tropical Soul Well Wasted Time – Don Middlebrook Vineyard – Jackopierce Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas Time For a Change – Jake and The Half Conched Band Splendid Adventurer – James Sunny Jim White Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker Take Your Shirt Off and Dance – Jim Asbell Callin’ in Gone – Jim Hoehn

Video Preview