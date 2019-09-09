GCC: September 11th, 2019

Songs Even Ken Will Know

Let’s see if Ken can get you through a night with” Buffett and Marley “ and a “Beach in Heaven”. The playlist has a little bit of Texas, a lot of familiarity and some great songs to celebrate kickin’ it back and chillin’. We are making it easy on the programmer and giving him the songs we love. Enjoy the show and let us know if you have any suggestions at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson Beach in Heaven – The Detentions Key Largo – Bertie Higgins Swimmin’ In Sunshine – Billy Currington Stars on the Water – George Strait Southern Cross – Eric stone Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Come Monday – Jimmy Buffett Pontoon – Little Big Town Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green A Pirate Looks at Forty – Roger Creager My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker

