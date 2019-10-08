 GCC: October 9, 2019 - KBEC 1390
GCC: October 9, 2019

Photo courtesy of Katy Warner/flickr

Wandering Through the First days of Fall Temperatures

Track Listing

  1. Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson
  2. Shrimp Boat Cowboy – Todd Sparks
  3. Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes – Jimmy Buffett
  4. Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire
  5. Soul of a Sailor – Kenny Chesney
  6. Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown
  7. Freezin’ for No Reason – KD Moore
  8. Hawaia In Hawaii -John Anderson
  9. Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas
  10. Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers
  11. The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers
  12. Driving the Gulf Road – Bob Karwin

