GCC: October 9, 2019

Wandering Through the First days of Fall Temperatures
Track Listing
- Hill Country Here I Come – Tommy Alverson
- Shrimp Boat Cowboy – Todd Sparks
- Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes – Jimmy Buffett
- Long Time No Sea – Kelly McGuire
- Soul of a Sailor – Kenny Chesney
- Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown
- Freezin’ for No Reason – KD Moore
- Hawaia In Hawaii -John Anderson
- Chevy Van – Jimi Pappas
- Magic Chair – John Reno & the Half-Fast Creekers
- The Other Side of the Island – The Bamboozlers
- Driving the Gulf Road – Bob Karwin
Video Previews