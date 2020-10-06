GCC: October 7th, 2020

Little More Reasons to Waste Time

Each week we challenge the Gulf Coast Cowboy crowd to give us songs that mean something to them. Most requests are immediately put into the playlist but recently we have been overwhelmed with songs that simply provide an escape from the real world. Since that tends to be our specialty we decided to put together a list of songs that allow us to waste time, avoid thinking and allow us to do what we do best. Nothing.

Track Listing

Goodbye Summer – Aaron Scherz Sail On – Don Middlebrook Hit The Beach – Brent Burns Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer The Tropical Shit Song – James White Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney Rum Drinks and Sandy Beaches – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef Down in Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Pour Me A Vacation – Pete Harris Too Drunk Too Fish – Ray Stevens Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery Maybe Manana – Mike Broward Magic Chair – John Reno and The Half-Fast Creekers

Video Preview