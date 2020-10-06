 GCC: October 7th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
GCC: October 7th, 2020

Courtesy https://flic.kr/p/J4VZWg – Living all that wasted time #nofilter #lakelife

Little More Reasons to Waste Time

Each week we challenge the Gulf Coast Cowboy crowd to give us songs that mean something to them. Most requests are immediately put into the playlist but recently we have been overwhelmed with songs that simply provide an escape from the real world. Since that tends to be our specialty we decided to put together a list of songs that allow us to waste time, avoid thinking and allow us to do what we do best. Nothing.

Track Listing

  1. Goodbye Summer – Aaron Scherz
  2. Sail On – Don Middlebrook
  3. Hit The Beach – Brent Burns
  4. Live Like Jimmy Buffett – Donny Brewer
  5. The Tropical Shit Song – James White
  6. Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  7. Rum Drinks and Sandy Beaches – Jerry Diaz and Hanna’s Reef
  8. Down in Belize – Jerry Jeff Walker
  9. Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green
  10. Pour Me A Vacation – Pete Harris
  11. Too Drunk Too Fish – Ray Stevens
  12. Little Miss Sunshine – Brittany Kingery
  13. Maybe Manana – Mike Broward
  14. Magic Chair – John Reno and The Half-Fast Creekers

Video Preview

 

 

 

