GCC: October 6th, 2021

Finding our way to another Sandy Ending

Ever start walking down the beach and wonder. “where does it end?” Keep walking. Don’t stop until you have to find a way back home and we’ll help you on the journey to find the end of the sand.  Remember to wear your flip flops or avoid getting sand between your toes as we get our full-fledged beach “mojo” flowing during another Gulf Coast cowboy full out, blow out, Sandy ending kind of show. Make requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

  1. Tropical Vacation – Kelly McGuire
  2. It’s Starting to Rain – Todd Sparks
  3. Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
  4. Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs
  5. Just Came Dwon for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan
  6. Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett
  7. Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green
  8. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P Nunn
  9. Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty
  10. Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook
  11. Party Til My Ship Comes In – Rick Steffen
  12. Hurricane Sunset, Tequila Sunrise – Sam Rainwater
  13. Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd

