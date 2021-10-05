GCC: October 6th, 2021

Finding our way to another Sandy Ending

Ever start walking down the beach and wonder. “where does it end?” Keep walking. Don’t stop until you have to find a way back home and we’ll help you on the journey to find the end of the sand. Remember to wear your flip flops or avoid getting sand between your toes as we get our full-fledged beach “mojo” flowing during another Gulf Coast cowboy full out, blow out, Sandy ending kind of show. Make requests to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Tropical Vacation – Kelly McGuire It’s Starting to Rain – Todd Sparks Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs Just Came Dwon for the Weekend – Mark Mulligan Brown Eyed Girl – Jimmy Buffett Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P Nunn Parrotheads in Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Party Til My Ship Comes In – Rick Steffen Hurricane Sunset, Tequila Sunrise – Sam Rainwater Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd

Video Preview