GCC: October 27th, 2021

Sometimes the Tunes just come together

Let’s just celebrate Wednesday, it’s the middle of the work week, it’s the day we all dread and yet we all get to celebrate making it through it and keeping our sanity. Sometimes the music helps with that celebration.

Track Listing

Staycation – Double Dee A1a (Live) – Drop Dead Dangerous The Twitter Song (Parody of ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together“) – Donny Brewer Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney Shoreline – John Frinzi Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire The Surfer Girl – Sunny Jim Island Song – Zac Brown Band Sober Until October – The Tapwater Conchs Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas Senoritas 8 Margaritas – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas Everybody Wants to Be Jimmy Buffett – Eric Stone

