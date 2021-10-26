 GCC: October 27th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: October 27th, 2021

Sometimes the Tunes just come together

Let’s just celebrate Wednesday, it’s the middle of the work week, it’s the day we all dread and yet we all get to celebrate making it through it and keeping our sanity. Sometimes the music helps with that celebration.

Track Listing

  1. Staycation – Double Dee
  2. A1a (Live) – Drop Dead Dangerous
  3. The Twitter Song (Parody of ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together“) – Donny Brewer
  4. Guitars and Tiki Bars – Kenny Chesney
  5. Shoreline – John Frinzi
  6. Blame It On Buffett – Kelly McGuire
  7. The Surfer Girl – Sunny Jim
  8. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  9. Sober Until October – The Tapwater Conchs
  10. Mallory Square – Young Rebel Goombas
  11. Senoritas 8 Margaritas – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band
  12. Hello Mr. Sunshine – Jimi Pappas
  13. Everybody Wants to Be Jimmy Buffett – Eric Stone

