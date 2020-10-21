GCC: October 21st, 2020

Some of Our Favorites
We love requests. Thanks to all of our great Gulf Coast Cowboy fans for sending them in each week. This week we honor you all with the most requested songs over the past 6 months. To add to the list just send your request to Jphillips@kbec.com. Let us know if there is a reason you like a song or if it has some special meaning to your life.
Track Listing
- Fins – Jimmy Buffett
- Still in Mexico – John Friday
- Nothing to Beach About – Sam Masiello
- Senoritas and Margaritas – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band
- Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd
- Knee Deep – Zac Brown Band
- Beach Please – Kevin Fowler
- On the Coast of Somewhere Beautiful – Kenny Chesney
- I’ve Got a Margarita with my Name on It – Jones Lorence
- Cowboy Boots and Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Port “A” Saturday Night – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef
- Life On the Gulf – Jake and The Half Conched Band
- Buffett on the Radio – Tropix
Video Preview