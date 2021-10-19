GCC: October 20th, 2021

Some New Exploration
We went looking for some old songs, new songs, fun songs, party songs and even some downright crazy songs. Here’s the list we came up for this week’s celebration for making it to “hump day’ and beyond. Let us know what you think of this playlist by dropping us a line at jphillips@kbec.com.
Track Preview
- Taste Just Like Vacation – Thom & Coley
- It Seemed Like a Good Idea At the Time – Joe Bennett
- Perfect Trop Rock Song – Michael Eric
- Ship Happens!! – A1A
- Rum Is a Many Blendered Thing – The Coconut Boat Band
- Life is Better in Flip Flops – Tiki Thom Starkey
- Island Town – Troy Powers
- Girl With a Fishing Rod – Kelly Parkes
- Volcano – Jimmy Buffett
- I Lobster But Never Flounder – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers
- Kiss You in the Keys (feat. John Patti) – Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band
- Beachfront Town – Larry Joe Taylor
- Backroads of Texas – The Bois d’ Arcs
Video Preview