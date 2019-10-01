GCC: October 2, 2019

Think Islands!

When you, our wonderful listeners, give us a topic for the playlist it always brings out our creative juices, or in this case our sandy creations. A listener emailed and asked for Island songs. The playlist scanner popped up 37 such songs and that only was the ones with the word “island” in the title. We decided to add some latitude to the request and found some great entries on rehabilitating on the island, beach or maybe just under the sun. So with those parameters in place we submitted the computer to one more search and ‘viola’ (behold) the list we present to you at 7PM CDT on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. And you thought we just made this stuff up!

Track Listing

Guitar Island – Don Middlebrook Back To The Island – Leon Russell Island Time – Larry Joe Taylor Kickin’ It Island Style – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylors Island Time – Donny Brewer Seahabilitation – Cory Young Beer Can Island – Matt Billor The Island Song – Marshall Chapman Our Last Day On the Beach – Martin Arthor Nickel Island Paradise – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound Island Bound Party Flight – Mack Meadows Island Standard Time – Loren Davidson

