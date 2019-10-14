 GCC: October 16, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Finding Our Way to Paradise

The Gulf Coast Cowboy show exists for one soulful purpose. We want to help you make it through this hectic life and understand there are alternatives. Paradise can be found on keyboard typing dreams for an hour, It can be found in a Tikki hut on the edge of emerald waters and pure white sand. Paradise floats around in your brain each day. We all dream of finding our way to that place where all worries float away on the sea breeze. Come be part of the journey Wednesday night at 7 pm, CDT. You’ll be at peace after the hour and on the phone with the travel agent booking your trip. We‘ll guarantee an hour of Finding Paradise will lighten your heart.

Track Listing

  1. Paradise At the End of A1A – A1A
  2. Paradise – Dani Hoy
  3. Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band
  4. Montego Bay – Robbie Bay
  5. Just Give Me the Keys – Rob Mehl
  6. Copano Bay – Randy Rodgers Band
  7. Paradise – Howard Livingston & Millie Marker 24
  8. Painting Coconuts In Paradise – Thom Shepherd
  9. Backyard Paradise – Trop Rock Junkies
  10. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  11. Island Paradise  – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend
  12. Island Bound Party Flight –  Mack Meadows
  13. An Island Calling My Name – Latitude

