GCC: October 16, 2019

Finding Our Way to Paradise

The Gulf Coast Cowboy show exists for one soulful purpose. We want to help you make it through this hectic life and understand there are alternatives. Paradise can be found on keyboard typing dreams for an hour, It can be found in a Tikki hut on the edge of emerald waters and pure white sand. Paradise floats around in your brain each day. We all dream of finding our way to that place where all worries float away on the sea breeze. Come be part of the journey Wednesday night at 7 pm, CDT. You’ll be at peace after the hour and on the phone with the travel agent booking your trip. We‘ll guarantee an hour of Finding Paradise will lighten your heart.

Track Listing

Paradise At the End of A1A – A1A Paradise – Dani Hoy Another Day in Paradise – Southern Drawl Band Montego Bay – Robbie Bay Just Give Me the Keys – Rob Mehl Copano Bay – Randy Rodgers Band Paradise – Howard Livingston & Millie Marker 24 Painting Coconuts In Paradise – Thom Shepherd Backyard Paradise – Trop Rock Junkies Toes – Zac Brown Band Island Paradise – Mark Merritt & Sievert Ahrend Island Bound Party Flight – Mack Meadows An Island Calling My Name – Latitude

