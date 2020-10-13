GCC: October 14th, 2020

Living on our Time
Each day we get to choose how to spend our time, making money, chasing dreams or wandering through our brain. Some of us find our way into the job to make the money to survive another day. Others of us take another path toward the daily grind. We turn on the music and let the tune decide the day. For those of you so inclined to let the music decide your daily fate we present this playlist! Let us know what you think of it by sending us an email to jphillips@kbec.com. Thanks for listening and hope you enjoy another Gulf Coast Cowboy show.
Track Listing
- My Kind of Day on Padre – Gary P Nunn
- Flip Flop Therapy – Kelly Brown
- Dancing On the Beach – Gene Mitchell
- Livin’ on Key West Time – Howard Livingston & Mile Marker 24
- Life On the Gulf – Jake and the Half Conched Band
- Gonna Get Me Some – Don Middlebrook
- Gulf Coast Time – Roger Creager
- Tiki Girl – John Baldwin
- Sand In Her Shoes – Thom Shepherd
- Shrimpin’ and Skrimpin’ – Larry Joe Taylor
- The Best Day – Keith Sykes
- Welcome to Paradise – Tommy Alverson
- Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band
Video Preview