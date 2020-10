GCC: October 14th, 2020

Each day we get to choose how to spend our time, making money, chasing dreams or wandering through our brain. Some of us find our way into the job to make the money to survive another day. Others of us take another path toward the daily grind. We turn on the music and let the tune decide the day. For those of you so inclined to let the music decide your daily fate we present this playlist! Let us know what you think of it by sending us an email to jphillips@kbec.com . Thanks for listening and hope you enjoy another Gulf Coast Cowboy show.