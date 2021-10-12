GCC: October 13th, 2021

Praying , sailing and Picking up our Anchor
Track Listing
- Love And Luck – Jimmy Buffett
- Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Cree
- Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
- Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
- Padre Island Time – Trip Hunt
- Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker
- Down Island Way (alternate Mix) – Gene Mitchel
- Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
- Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin
- I Just Need the Sunshine – Beth Travers
- Waves (feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
- You’re My Jamaica – Charley Pride
- Ocean Zone – Chris Bellamy
Video Preview