GCC: October 13th, 2021

Praying , sailing and Picking up our Anchor

Track Listing

  1. Love And Luck – Jimmy Buffett
  2. Magic Chair –  John Reno & The Half-Fast Cree
  3. Walking On Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
  4. Just a Wannabe – Kelly McGuire
  5. Padre Island Time  –  Trip Hunt
  6. Come Away to Belize With Me – Jerry Jeff Walker
  7. Down Island Way (alternate Mix) – Gene Mitchel
  8. Livin’ The Life (Jimmy Buffett Only Wrote About) – Brent Burns
  9. Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin
  10. I Just Need the Sunshine – Beth Travers
  11. Waves (feat. Doyle Grisham) – Aaron Scherz
  12. You’re My Jamaica – Charley Pride
  13. Ocean Zone – Chris Bellamy

