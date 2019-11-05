GCC: November 6, 2019

Friends: Dealing With Them. Living With Them and Partying With Them.

You ever commit to something thinking full well it will never happen? Then out of the blue the phone rings and the long lost friend from days gone by says “Hey mind if I come to stay with you for a couple of days and maybe we can relive our former crazy days?” Well, those days are here for the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and we are embracing the challenges, adventures and coming to grip with our age while still maintaining a youthful approach to everyday life. We celebrate the meaning of friends, the things they may remember about you that ONLY they should know and never repeat and finally how their friendship has effected your journey along the path.



Track Listing

Rum Chum Friends – Don Middlebrooks and Living Soul Friends With Boats – Keith Walker Good to Have a Friend – Peter Mayer Friends – Kelly McGuire My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band We are the People Our Parents Warned Us About – Jimmy Buffett Gypsies In The Palace – Jimmy Buffett Cowboy Boots & Bathin’ Suits – Jerry Jeff Walker Skeletons On The Beach – James Sunny Jim White Red Solo Cup – Toby Keith Toes – Zac Brown band

