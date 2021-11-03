 GCC: November 4th, 2021 - KBEC 1390
GCC: November 4th, 2021

TRMA Singles and Lots More Great Tunes

The Trop Rock Music Association, https://troprock.org/the-music/#awardsandevents, is having their big awards ceremony this week and we thought we would give you a taste of some the artists, songs and songwriters being honored. They never give us our due but we’ll sure promote their great artists and all the fantastic musicians. Listen in and drop us a note if you hear anything you want added to our playlists, jphillips@kbecc.om.

Track Listing

  1. Too Much Beer in the Fridge – Bryton Stoll
  2. Trop Rock Queen – John McDonald
  3. Low Key ( feat. Mike Nash ) – Aaron Scherz
  4. Single for the Summer – Erica Sunshine Lee
  5. Rooftop Island – John McDonald
  6. The Wave – Donny Brewer
  7. Change the World – Erica Sunshine
  8. Costa Rica – Jonas Lorence Band
  9. Beach Town – Aaron Scherz
  10. License to Chill – Jimmy Buffett & Kenney Chesney
  11. Gulf Coast Girl – Caroline & The Pelicanaires
  12. That Island Magic – The Island Castaways Band
  13. Louie’s Backyard – Todd Trusty

