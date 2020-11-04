 GCC: November 4th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Boats Can take us Away

Sometimes it’s about how you make the escape. Do you escape on foot, by car or across the water? We dedicate this Gulf  Coast Cowboy show to escaping from the day to day by finding happiness on a boat. Sail or Power. Fast or Slow. It really doesn’t matter as long as the boat is on the water and moving us out to sea. Come join the fun at &pm Wednesday night. Oh and send us your favorite “boat songs “ to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. Last Flying Boat – Jimi Pappas & John Patti
  2. On a Boat – Aaeon Scherz
  3. Boats – Kenny Chesney
  4. Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown
  5. My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band
  6. Southern Cross – Eric Stone
  7. Boat Drinks – Jimmy Buffett
  8. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  10. Boat in Belize – Kelly McGuire
  11. Keys to the Sea Ray – Isabella Stefania
  12. Boats to Build – Guy Clark
  13. If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett

