GCC: November 4th, 2020

Boats Can take us Away

Sometimes it’s about how you make the escape. Do you escape on foot, by car or across the water? We dedicate this Gulf Coast Cowboy show to escaping from the day to day by finding happiness on a boat. Sail or Power. Fast or Slow. It really doesn’t matter as long as the boat is on the water and moving us out to sea. Come join the fun at &pm Wednesday night. Oh and send us your favorite “boat songs “ to jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

Last Flying Boat – Jimi Pappas & John Patti On a Boat – Aaeon Scherz Boats – Kenny Chesney Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown My Johnson – Southern Drawl Band Southern Cross – Eric Stone Boat Drinks – Jimmy Buffett Son of a Son of a Sailor – Jimmy Buffett Pontoon – Little Big Town Boat in Belize – Kelly McGuire Keys to the Sea Ray – Isabella Stefania Boats to Build – Guy Clark If I Had a Boat – Lyle Lovett

Video Preview