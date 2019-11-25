GCC: November 27, 2019

Another Way to Celebrate Thanksgiving

We like to take it down a notch during the Holidays, reflect a little bit and ask ourselves “What all should we be thankful for?” Sunrises, sunset, sand between our toes, wearing flop flops 300 days a year and listening to Trop music everyday tops our list of things. For the rest of you we thank you for listening, making requests and telling us how to make the Gulf Coast Cowboy show a better place to chill on a Wednesday night. Here’s hoping you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Track Listing

Another Beach Song – Donavon Lee Carpenter Beach Balls and Alcohol – Jerry Diaz & Hanna’s Reef A Parrothead Looks at 40 – Flip Flop Dave Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker Magic Chair – John Reno & The Half-Fast Creekers On the Island – Jose Latour Another Crazy Parrothead – Larry McKenna Beach House on a Small Island – Mango Island Sound Most I Miss the Music – Michael McCloud Where the Boat Leaves From – Zac Brown Band Seahabilitation – Cory Young

Video Previews