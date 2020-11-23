GCC: November 25th, 2020

The Day before Thanksgiving Hangover Remedy

When you know the whole family isn’t supposed to congregate at the House due to COVID-19 restrictions and yet you are in charge of the party we would like to remind you to not start too early. The Wednesday night prelude to Thanksgiving Thursday should always be considered a moderation party. Consumption should be minimalized to the bare necessities. Keep the spirit light and airy and always focus on the beach, Island or sea breezes. After all you have all day Thursday to gorge the body. Let us help you avoid the day before Thanksgiving Hangover by celebrating with great music . Thanks for tuning in and please feel free to drop us a request at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

You and Islands – Zac Brown Band Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet – A1A Coastal – Kenny Chesney Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton Jimmy Say It Ain’t So – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor Corona Sunset – Mark Mulligan Creola – Nadirah Shakoor Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn Sunshine Revival – Henry Kapono Gulf of Mexico Fishing Boat Blues – Bruce Hornsby & Ricky Skaggs Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee Coastal Girl – The Bad Monkeys

Video Preview