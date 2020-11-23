 GCC: November 25th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: November 25th, 2020

GCC: November 25th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/aKpGeP

The Day before Thanksgiving Hangover Remedy

When you know the whole family isn’t supposed to congregate at the House due to COVID-19 restrictions and yet you are in charge of the party we would like to remind you to not start too early. The Wednesday night prelude to Thanksgiving Thursday should always be considered a moderation party.  Consumption should  be minimalized to the bare necessities. Keep the spirit light and airy and always focus on the beach, Island or sea breezes. After all you have all day Thursday to gorge the body. Let us help you avoid the day before Thanksgiving Hangover by celebrating with great music . Thanks for tuning in and please feel free to drop us a request at jphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. You and Islands – Zac Brown Band
  2. Dining At Jimmy’s Buffet – A1A
  3. Coastal – Kenny Chesney
  4. Two Bags, One Beach – Becky Denton
  5. Jimmy Say It Ain’t So – KD Moore & ‘Fingers’ Taylor
  6. Corona Sunset – Mark Mulligan
  7. Creola – Nadirah Shakoor
  8. Think I’ll Go to Mexico – Gary P. Nunn
  9. Sunshine Revival – Henry Kapono
  10. Gulf of Mexico Fishing Boat Blues – Bruce Hornsby & Ricky Skaggs
  11. Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen
  12. Key West Blue – Erica Sunshine Lee
  13. Coastal Girl – The Bad Monkeys

Video Preview

 

Check Also

Gulf Coast Cowboy: October 28, 2020

Jerry Jeff Walker WAS country music. He could be downright ornery when you saw him …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved