GCC: November 24th, 2021

Well if you are reading these playlist notes know we appreciate your interest in the Gulf Coast Cowboy show and want to wish you and your family, friends, and those gathering with you on Thanksgiving a glorious time. Hope no sand ends up in your turkey. Hope the gravy tastes exquisite rather than like seaweed. No fights or drama during the party. Enjoy each moment.

Now onto this week’s song. We picked some tunes to add to your memory of this long weekend and hopefully some that get you started early on the celebration.

Track Listing

Too Much Beer in the Fridge – Bryton Stoll Railroad Lady (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Jerry Jeff Walker Howlin at the Gulf Coast Moon – Jack Mosley Parrothead Lawn Party – Percy Abell Captain Morgan Mourning – Steve Webb Change the World – Erica Sunshine Lee Magic Chair – John Reno & The-Half-Fast Creekers Baby on Bayou – Ty Thurman Top Rock Queen – John McDonald Nautical Man – Kelly McGuire Sunset – Roger Bartlett I see Paradise – Rick Lamb and The Phin Addicts Maybe Mahana – Mike Broward

Video Preview