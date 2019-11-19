GCC: November 20, 2019

The Songs that Make us NOT Want to Work
Music may be the best distraction ever invented to help avoid work. It can immediately take you away to a beach, an island or a long lost memory. So you wonder why DJs always look like they are off in space. Well, the reality is they are. Focusing on the lyrics, the tune and the mood allows you to forget about what you were supposed to be doing to get a paycheck. Crank up the music and come fly away with us an hour as we celebrate the songs that make us NOT want to work.
Track Listing
- Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy
- Beachless – B-Man & The Missbeehavens
- Meet Me On the Beach – Swim Skinny
- Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
- Pontoon – Little Big Town
- My Kinda Day on Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
- Endless Weekend – Latitude
- Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett
- Beachoholic – Jeff and The Camaros
- Lower the Lattitude – James T. Laferty
- Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty
- Better Than Buffett – The Island Fever Band
- Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania
Video Previews