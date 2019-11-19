GCC: November 20, 2019

The Songs that Make us NOT Want to Work

Music may be the best distraction ever invented to help avoid work. It can immediately take you away to a beach, an island or a long lost memory. So you wonder why DJs always look like they are off in space. Well, the reality is they are. Focusing on the lyrics, the tune and the mood allows you to forget about what you were supposed to be doing to get a paycheck. Crank up the music and come fly away with us an hour as we celebrate the songs that make us NOT want to work.

Track Listing

Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy Beachless – B-Man & The Missbeehavens Meet Me On the Beach – Swim Skinny Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor Pontoon – Little Big Town My Kinda Day on Padre – Larry Joe Taylor Endless Weekend – Latitude Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett Beachoholic – Jeff and The Camaros Lower the Lattitude – James T. Laferty Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty Better Than Buffett – The Island Fever Band Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania

