 GCC: November 20, 2019 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: November 20, 2019

GCC: November 20, 2019

Photo courtesy of Lorie Shaull/flickr

The Songs that Make us NOT Want to Work

Music may be the best distraction ever invented to help avoid work. It can immediately take you away to a beach, an island or a long lost memory. So you wonder why DJs always look like they are off in space. Well, the reality is they are.  Focusing on the lyrics, the tune and the mood allows you to forget about what you were supposed to be doing to get a paycheck. Crank up the music and come fly away with us an hour as we celebrate the songs that make us NOT want to work.

Track Listing

  1. Dancing in the Sunshine – Bert and Sassy
  2. Beachless – B-Man & The Missbeehavens
  3. Meet Me On the Beach – Swim Skinny
  4. Son of a Son of a Sailor – Nadirah Shakoor
  5. Pontoon – Little Big Town
  6. My Kinda Day on Padre – Larry Joe Taylor
  7. Endless Weekend – Latitude
  8. Bama Breeze – Jimmy Buffett
  9. Beachoholic – Jeff and The Camaros
  10. Lower the Lattitude – James T. Laferty
  11. Lazy Wasted Days – J. Micheal Laferty
  12. Better Than Buffett – The Island Fever Band
  13. Work Now Beach Later – Isabella Stefania

Video Previews

Check Also

GCC: October 23, 2019

Listening to the Lyrics and Celebrating We actually listen to the songwriters words. Most people …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved