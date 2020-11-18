GCC: November 18th, 2020

Moving on toward New dreams

Sometimes it’s just time to move on from the past. We can’t change it. We can dwell on it to little avail. We need to move forward to brighter dreams and days ahead. Cahnge the future, learn from the past but keep moving forward. Thanks for all the great requests this week as we hope to help you move forward in your life. Thanks for dropping the requests tojphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson Retirement Song – Donny Brewer My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward Talk Like a Pirate – The Never Land Pirate Band If I Just Sailed Away – Parrot Island Band Good to Have a Friend – Peter Mayer Toes – Zac Brown Band Tupelo Honey – Van Morrison No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs Anywhere There’s a Beach – Steve Hopper Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney Coming Home – Kelly McGuire Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin

Video Preview