GCC: November 18th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/2ibdbyJ

 

Moving on toward New dreams

Sometimes it’s just time to move on from the past. We can’t change it. We can dwell on it to little avail. We need to move forward to brighter dreams and days ahead. Cahnge the future, learn from the past but keep moving forward. Thanks for all the great requests this week as we hope to help you move forward in your life. Thanks for dropping the requests tojphillips@kbec.com.

Track Listing

  1. It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere (with Jimmy Buffett) – Alan Jackson
  2. Retirement Song – Donny Brewer
  3. My Retirement Plan – Mike Broward
  4. Talk Like a Pirate – The Never Land Pirate Band
  5. If I Just Sailed Away – Parrot Island Band
  6. Good to Have a Friend – Peter Mayer
  7. Toes – Zac Brown Band
  8. Tupelo Honey – Van Morrison
  9. No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd
  10. Southern Destination – The Tapwater Conchs
  11. Anywhere There’s a Beach – Steve Hopper
  12. Coconut Tree (with Willie Nelson) – Kenny Chesney
  13. Coming Home – Kelly McGuire
  14. Sand Dollar Millionaire – Bob Karwin

Video Preview

