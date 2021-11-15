GCC: November 17th, 2021

Just a Reminder About Good Times

There are just certain songs that get you up and feeling good about yourself. The playlist this week was designed with that thought in mind. We want you to have fun, enjoy the music and celebrate where we are today!

Track Listing

The Keys Disease – Captin Jac Somewhere East of A1A – Carl Page Somewhere Between Texas and Mexico – Pat Green Wagon Wheel Gone Trop Rock – Don Middlebrook My Little Tiki Bar – Tiki Thorn Starkey No Working During Drinking Hours – Thom Shepherd Chasing the Sun – Tim Charron Knee Deep (feat. Jimmy Buffett) – Zc Brown Band Corpus Christi Bay – Robert Earl Keen You, Me, Vitamin D – Robin Tricker & Anthony Krizan Beach Vibes – Aubrey Wollett Beer In Mexico – Kenny Chesney Stay Thirsty – Mike Nash & Southern Drawl Band

Video Preview