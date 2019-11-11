GCC: November 13, 2019

When The Night Gets Long.

Have you ever been out past midnight and needed that special song to just kind wrap up the night’s activities? We searched the playlists and songs in the KBEC archives trying to find such ballads. The list was rather extensive so we used some of your suggestions and requests to narrow down the view. Here is our best shot of songs that celebrate life after midnight. We also added a tribute and spotlight focus on Sunny Jimmy White ½ way through the playlist.

Track Listing

Beaches Are Empty – Gary Seiler I’ve Got a Margarita With My Name On It – Jonas Lorence One Beach At a Time – Parrot Island Band Two A.M. – Joe Moorehead Vacation Location – Sam L Rainwater Bar Time And Island Time – Sunny Jim White Splendid Adventurer – James Sunny Jim White Redneck Yacht Club – Thom Shepherd Back Where I Come From – Mac McAnally Beach Please – Kevin Fowler Show Me the Way to go Home – Jimmy & The Parrots Parrot Heads In Cowboy Boots – J. Micheal Laferty Beer Drinkers and Sail Raisers – Hanna’s Reef

