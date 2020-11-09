GCC: November 11th, 2020

Margaritas for Breakfast
There is an old saying along the Gulf Coast that you can watch the sun go up or you can live to watch the sun go down but if you live for a Margarita for breakfast you’ll have more friends by noon. We want more friends. We want more “parrotheads”. We want more of you to celebrate the mid-week grind by making the Gulf Coast Cowboy show your remedy for the hump day blues. Let us teach you with this playlist what it means to celebrate life with that “frozen concoction that helps us hang on”…….
Track Listing
- Blame it On the Margaritas – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
- Buffett, Boogie and Booze – TJ Walsh
- Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks
- Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
- There’s Something About Key West – Al Mosier
- Margarita Daze – Barefoot Man
- Buffett on the Radio – Tropix
- Jesus Love You – Mark Mulligan
- Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair
- Margarita Smile – Brent Burns
- Senoritas and Margaritas – Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band
- Gonna Get Me Some – Don Middlebrook
Video Preview