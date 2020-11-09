 GCC: November 11th, 2020 - KBEC 1390
Live Radio Stream
Home / Gulf Coast Cowboy / GCC: November 11th, 2020

GCC: November 11th, 2020

https://flic.kr/p/zEsApj

Margaritas for Breakfast

There is an old saying along the Gulf Coast that you can watch the sun go up or you can live to watch the sun go down but if you live for a Margarita for breakfast you’ll have more friends by noon.  We want more friends. We want more “parrotheads”. We want more of you to celebrate the mid-week grind by making the Gulf Coast Cowboy show your remedy for the hump day blues. Let us teach you with this playlist what it  means to celebrate life with that “frozen concoction that helps us hang on”…….

Track Listing

  1. Blame it On the Margaritas – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24
  2. Buffett, Boogie and Booze – TJ Walsh
  3. Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks
  4. Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
  5. There’s Something About Key West – Al Mosier
  6. Margarita Daze – Barefoot Man
  7. Buffett on the Radio – Tropix
  8. Jesus Love You – Mark Mulligan
  9. Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair
  10. Margarita Smile – Brent Burns
  11. Senoritas and Margaritas – Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band
  12. Gonna Get Me Some – Don Middlebrook

Video Preview

Check Also

GCC: October 14th, 2020

  Living on our Time Each day we get to choose how to spend our …

Designed by Baggies47.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved