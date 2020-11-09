GCC: November 11th, 2020

Margaritas for Breakfast

There is an old saying along the Gulf Coast that you can watch the sun go up or you can live to watch the sun go down but if you live for a Margarita for breakfast you’ll have more friends by noon. We want more friends. We want more “parrotheads”. We want more of you to celebrate the mid-week grind by making the Gulf Coast Cowboy show your remedy for the hump day blues. Let us teach you with this playlist what it means to celebrate life with that “frozen concoction that helps us hang on”…….

Track Listing

Blame it On the Margaritas – Howard Livingston and Mile Marker 24 Buffett, Boogie and Booze – TJ Walsh Callin’ In Gone – The Boat Drunks Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett There’s Something About Key West – Al Mosier Margarita Daze – Barefoot Man Buffett on the Radio – Tropix Jesus Love You – Mark Mulligan Margarita Monday – Wayne Sinclair Margarita Smile – Brent Burns Senoritas and Margaritas – Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band Gonna Get Me Some – Don Middlebrook

Video Preview